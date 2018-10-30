Steam’s Halloween sale: Deals on Tomb Raider, Dark Souls and more

Most people spend Halloween indulging in the joys of the traditionally terrifying: monsters, murderers, ghosts and the inevitable sugar-crash from gorging oneself on candy. All classics, to be sure, but Valve's got something scarier, at least for your wallet - the Steam Halloween sale.

Fall kicks off an entire season of Steam sales to threaten your bank balance, but October's sale is the only one that's definitively spooky. As always, there are tons of games to choose from, and they're not all horror titles, either. Here are a few of this sale's stand-out titles.

Valve's Steam Halloween Sale runs through Nov. 1, 2018.