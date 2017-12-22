Steam's Winter Sale is here

@Jimmy_Garth (Twitter)

Did you know PC gamers have a holiday tradition where they collectively groan (and brag) about all the cash they just blew on digital games? That's because every year, Steam holds a holiday sale with irresistable discounts -- and today's the day. It runs through Jan. 4.

There's an awful lot to sift through, but these caught my eye:

If you've still yet to try Prey -- def one of my games of the year -- it's half off right now for $20. Portal 2 is just $1.99 as well, but I'm sure you've already played it. Right?

And if you're looking for a way to wirelessly beam games from PC to TV... the Steam Link is an unbeatable $5 yet again. (Here's why I recommend it.)

Just don't expect to find a Steam Sale on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), which just left early access last night. If you'll recall, that game is doing just fine without a discount at all.

Now, you might be thinking: Wasn't there a Steam Sale just last month? You'd be right: Nov. 22 marked Steam's Autumn Sale (or as I like to refer to it: "Oh yeah, we should probably take advantage of Black Friday.")

And just like in November, you don't necessarily have to buy from Steam to get your deep-discount PC gaming fix, because Good Old Games (GOG) is holding its holiday sale right now too. Plus, GOG's games are DRM-free. You download the files, and can install them whenever you like without relying on GOG's software or servers.