Steam Summer Sale 2018: It's live, it's here, your wallet oozes fear

CNET screenshot

We just discovered that CNET editors have spent nearly $20,000 on Steam. And that total's about to jump up, because the 2018 Steam Summer Sale is now live.

Yes, it's that time once again when we spend money we don't really have because the deals are just too good to pass up. What Valve is calling "The Intergalactic Summer Sale" runs from June 21 to July 5, and -- judging from past Steam sales -- it will have new deals to check out every day.

To kick things off, we've rounded up the games we think you should run out and buy right now. To make it a little easier on your wallet, we categorized them by price.



Under $5

Left4Dead 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Borderlands 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Saints Row IV (discounted from $14.99)

Fallout New Vegas (discounted from $9.99)

Trine 2: Complete Story (discounted from $9.99)

We're going to be tracking the best deals and finding the games you shouldn't pass up throughout the sale, so make sure to come back as we explore the sale throughout the day.