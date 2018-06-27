Steam summer sale 2018, day 6: Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Hellblade and Firewatch

CNET screenshot

If you haven't kept track of Steam's summer sale, then you could be missing out on some great deals on top-tier games as well as old standbys and indieas everyone should try. What Valve is calling "The Intergalactic Summer Sale" runs from June 21 to July 5, and there are new deals featured every day. And don't forget, these games aren't just for your PC; you can use the Steam Link to play them on your TV, too.

Don't feel bad about how much you splurge on games either. We just discovered from a new Steam tool that CNET editors have spent nearly $20,000 on Steam. And that total's about to go up, because we're all over these great deals, too.

We've been rounding up the games we think you should run out and get right now and adding to the list as more games get featured. To make it a little easier on your wallet, we categorized them all by price.



Under $5

Firewatch (discounted from $19.99 - added to list 6/26

Terraria (discounted from $9.99)

Dishonored (discounted from $9.99)

Just Cause 3 (discounted from $29.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (discounted from $19.99)

Mount & Blade: Warband (discounted from $19.99)

Left4Dead 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Borderlands 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Portal 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Saints Row IV (discounted from $14.99)

Fallout New Vegas (discounted from $9.99)

Trine 2: Complete Story (discounted from $9.99)

Under $10

Dead by Daylight (discounted from $19.99) - added to list 6/26

BioShock Infinite (discounted from $29.99)

Counterstrike Global Offensive (discounted from $14.99)

Bayonetta (discounted from $19.99)

Tom Clancy's The Division (discounted from $49.99)

Rust (discounted from $34.99)

Alien: Isolation (discounted from $39.99)

Civilization 5 (discounted from $29.99)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Rocket League (discounted from $19.99)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (discounted from $19.99)

Enter the Gungeon (discounted from $14.99)

Under $25

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (discounted from $29.99) - added to list 6/26

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (discounted from $59.99) - added to list 6/26

Rise of the Tomb Raider (discounted from $59.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (discounted from $39.99)

Dark Souls III (discounted from $59.99)

Killing Floor 2 (discounted from $29.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (discounted from $29.99)

Prey (discounted from $19.99)

Resident Evil 7 (discounted from $29.99)

Grand Theft Auto V (discounted from $59.99)

ARK: Survival Evolved (discounted from $59.99)

Final Fantasy XV (discounted from $49.99)

Dying Light (discounted from $39.99)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (discounted from $29.99)

Fallout 4 (discounted from $29.99)

We're going to be tracking the best deals and finding the games you shouldn't pass up throughout the sale, so make sure to come back as we explore the sale add more great games to the list.