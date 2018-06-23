Steam Summer Sale 2018, day 2: Just Cause 3, Bayonetta and Prey

CNET screenshot

That's right, it's that time once again when we spend money we don't really have because the deals are just too good to pass up. What Valve is calling "The Intergalactic Summer Sale" runs from June 21 to July 5, and -- judging from past Steam sales -- it will have new deals to check out every day. And don't forget, these games aren't just for your PC; you can use the Steam Link to play them on your TV, too.

Don't feel bad about how much you splurge on games either. We just discovered from a new Steam tool that CNET editors have spent nearly $20,000 on Steam. And that total's about to go up, because we're jumping all over these great deals too.

To kick things off, we've rounded up the games we think you should run out and get right now. To make it a little easier on your wallet, we categorized them by price.



Under $5

Just Cause 3 (discounted from $29.99) - added 6/22

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (discounted from $19.99) - added 6/22



Mount & Blade: Warband (discounted from $19.99) - added 6/22



Left4Dead 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Borderlands 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Portal 2 (discounted from $19.99)

Saints Row IV (discounted from $14.99)

Fallout New Vegas (discounted from $9.99)

Trine 2: Complete Story (discounted from $9.99)

Under $10

Bayonetta (discounted from $19.99) - added 6/22

Tom Clancy's The Division (discounted from $49.99) - added 6/22

Rust (discounted from $34.99) - added 6/22

Alien: Isolation (discounted from $39.99)

Civilization 5 (discounted from $29.99)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Rocket League (discounted from $19.99)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (discounted from $19.99)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (discounted from $19.99)

Enter the Gungeon (discounted from $14.99)

Under $25

Killing Floor 2 (discounted from $29.99) - added 6/22

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (discounted from $29.99) - added 6/22

Prey (discounted from $19.99) - added 6/22

Resident Evil 7 (discounted from $29.99) - added 6/22

Grand Theft Auto V (discounted from $59.99)

ARK: Survival Evolved (discounted from $59.99)

Final Fantasy XV (discounted from $49.99)

Dying Light (discounted from $39.99)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (discounted from $29.99)

Fallout 4 (discounted from $29.99)

We're going to be tracking the best deals and finding the games you shouldn't pass up throughout the sale, so make sure to come back as we explore the sale throughout the next couple of weeks.