Steam Chat is Valve's new Discord-like chat platform

Taylor Martin/CNET

Valve is making it easier to chat with your friends while playing your favorite Steam games. The gaming company just announced Steam Chat, which is currently in beta for anyone to try.

The chat platform lets you compile a friends list (with features like favorites and group chats) and shows what game everyone is playing. Open up a conversation with a friend or a group chat to send and receive messages with text, pictures, video, tweets and voice calls.

This Steam Chat update looks a lot like Discord, another gaming-centric chat platform which has been called the "Slack for gamers."

You can read more about Steam Chat on its website or sign up for the beta here. Valve says that Steam Chat will be available to all Steam users in the future.