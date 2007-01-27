'StealthSwitch' hides screen, saves job

While wearing a different hat many moons ago, we posted a blog entry documenting "10 tips on how to get away with doing nothing at work." Now we find that there's even hardware to help execute that noble mission.

The "StealthSwitch," as seen on Tech Digest, is a foot-operated device that instantly and surreptitiously hides whatever you don't want others to see on your screen as they happen to walk by or barge into your office. "The applications are not just minimized, they are made completely invisible," the manufacturer says, adding that the sound is muted as well. There's even a hysterical animated loop that illustrates how it works. Shameless. We're ordering one immediately.