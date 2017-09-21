The state of the smartphone, iPhone X edition

10 years ago, Apple's first iPhone changed the world. It proved that an always-on, always-connected pocket computer wasn't just for nerds.

Now smartphones are just "phones," and it's sometimes tough to keep track of the dizzying array of new features they offer. (Even for us here at CNET.)

So in honor of the iPhone X, the tenth-anniversary iPhone, let's remind ourselves just how far the smartphone has come -- and where it has room to grow.

Table stakes

Gabriel Sama/CNET

The very first smartphones, such as 1994's IBM Simon, could barely be considered smart. They were glorified personal digital assistants (PDAs) with a cellular modem so you could also make calls. If you could so much as tap a number in your address book app and have it automatically pasted into the phone dialer app, that was considered state-of-the-art.

By 2007, the original iPhone was far more sophisticated, but even it didn't have GPS, 3G data, a hardware keyboard, Palm Pilot-esque stylus, a removable battery or stereo Bluetooth support, many of which were considered table stakes for high-end phones at the time.

In 2017, these are the features you can take for granted in a high-end phone:

Big, beautiful screen: The race for bigger screen sizes is over. Most high-end phones will have a 5-inch screen or larger, while Plus-sized phones range range between 5.5 and 6.3 inches regardless of manufacturer. And unless the company cheaped out, you'll be looking at a crisp display and won't see pixels with a naked eye.

The race for bigger screen sizes is over. Most high-end phones will have a 5-inch screen or larger, while Plus-sized phones range range between 5.5 and 6.3 inches regardless of manufacturer. And unless the company cheaped out, you'll be looking at a crisp display and won't see pixels with a naked eye. Speedy processor: These days, there's enough power to run practically any app or game on any modern device. Don't pay attention to megahertz, unless you're doing something extreme.

These days, there's enough power to run practically any app or game on any modern device. Don't pay attention to megahertz, unless you're doing something extreme. Enough camera megapixels: 12 megapixels are all you need for crisp, detailed photos, and cramming in more of them can actually hurt low-light camera performance

Josh Miller/CNET

Metal and glass: For a while there, metal and glass phones were premium, and plastic was still OK. Now, hefty, shiny materials are table stakes for high-end handsets and are even trickling down to inexpensive phones such as the Moto G5 Plus

For a while there, metal and glass phones were premium, and plastic was still OK. Now, hefty, shiny materials are table stakes for high-end handsets and are even trickling down to inexpensive phones such as the Thin is in: The majority of recent phones are as thin as four or five US quarters stacked together. That's between 7mm and 8.75mm, if you don't have those coins handy.

The majority of recent phones are as thin as four or five US quarters stacked together. That's between 7mm and 8.75mm, if you don't have those coins handy. 4K and slow-mo video: They're nice to have, but there's nothing special about these capabilities anymore.

They're nice to have, but there's nothing special about these capabilities anymore. 32GB of storage: It's the bare minimum you should consider

Josh Miller/CNET

State-of-the-art

Are these features are essential for a modern phone? Hard to say, but these are the trends that separate the latest, greatest handsets from everything else.

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Differentiators

Only a handful of phones have these features, and it's not always clear why. But their manufacturers use them as selling points.

Wireless (inductive) charging: This feature, where you can drop your phone on a charging pad instead of plugging it in with a cable, was actually on the decline until Apple announced that every new iPhone will support it

This feature, where you can drop your phone on a charging pad instead of plugging it in with a cable, was actually on the decline until Apple announced that Iris and facial recognition: Log into your phone with your eyes or face. Standard on Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the LG V30 and the new iPhone X, as well as some niche phones in Asia. Just know that not all facial recognition tech is created equal

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Samsung

Bloat-free UI: The Google Pixel, Essential Phone and Apple's iPhones are among the precious few phones that don't pile on all sorts of unnecessary third-party software, and we still don't know why more manufacturers don't follow suit.

The Google Pixel, Essential Phone and Apple's iPhones are among the precious few phones that don't pile on all sorts of unnecessary third-party software, and we still don't know why more manufacturers don't follow suit. Hop between different cell networks: If you could always swap to the cellular network with the best signal strength, wouldn't that kill? Unfortunately, you can only use Google's auto-hopping Project Fi cell service Moto X4

One foot out the door

These ideas are still hanging on, but they've fallen out of favor. Fair warning: they might be gone for good next year.

T-Mobile

Where we want phones to go next

For all its luster and sparkle, there's not a lot about the iPhone X that truly pushes the phone forward. In many ways, Apple's playing catch-up -- rival phones have had an edge-to-edge design, AMOLED display and wireless charging for months or years now.

The one place where Apple might lead is its new TrueDepth front-facing camera, with facial recognition robust enough that credit card companies will let you pay just by glancing at your phone, and more possibilities later on.

Enlarge Image Google

That leaves room for manufacturers to dazzle us with other Next Big Things, and we'll leave you with a few of the possibilities we'd like to see most:

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

So, I'd like to know: What would you like to see in tomorrow's phones?