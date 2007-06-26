Startup news: Process-one and industrial grade IM(?)

Just heard of a new open source startup and thought I'd share it with you. I don't know much about the company, Process-one, but it sounds interesting....
Process-one is a company specializing in high-performance instant messaging solutions. The company has built a reputation for its technology's ability to scale to hundreds of thousands users simultaneously connected on a single cluster. That's the good part. The bad part (in my mind, but then, you know I'm a bit of an open source purist) is that Process-one uses a hybrid model: an open source core with proprietary extensions, plus services.
The model seems to work for the company, whatever I may think. I asked the company how many paid users it has: ~30 million. The company has a range of high-end customers across the world, mainly in Europe and in the United States, but also in Africa.
This seems to me like a perfect opportunity for a 100% open source model. The big customers that Process-one has acquired are unlikely to run its IM system without support, certification, etc. But then, they didn't ask me. :-)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.