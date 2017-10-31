Return to the world of "Stargate" with "Stargate Origins," a new original digital series airing this fall on MGM's streaming service, aptly named Stargate Command. The 10-episode series is written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan.

"Stargate Origins" tells the backstory of Catherine Langford (played by Ellie Gall), who's the daughter of archaeologist Dr. Paul Langford, played by "Stargate Atlantis" actor Connor Trinneer. Paul Langford first discovered the ancient Stargate in 1928.

The new video includes interviews with the director and crew, as well as a tour of the sets and the soundstage nicknamed "Tent City." The footage shows some action shots of characters running and fighting.

Most importantly we get more information on Catherine, who goes on "an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness."

The teaser also shows Catherine wearing the same Eye of Ra necklace she stumbled upon as a child in the original 1994 "Stargate" movie when the Stargate portal was first discovered.

While "Stargate Origins" focuses on Catherine as a young woman, her character also appears much later in life when she hires archaeologist and linguist Dr. Daniel Jackson (James Spader) to translate the symbols discovered on the Stargate portal in the film. Catherine continued to appear at different stages of her life throughout various episodes of the "Stargate" TV shows.

The teaser video also reveals more cast members, including Philip Alexander, Salome Azizi, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Justin Michael Terry, Lincoln Werner Hoppe, Aylam Orian, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and Derek Chariton.