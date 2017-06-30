StarCraft: Remastered arrives August 14 for $15

StarCraft, the legendary strategy game, was recently made totally free to play in its mostly original form. 

But if you want to experience StarCraft in all its glory on a modern PC (or Mac), you'll want to consider StarCraft: Remastered. 

Blizzard has just announced that the new version -- with enhanced, widescreen 4K-resolution graphics, online matchmaking, leaderboards, cloud saves, remastered sound, and multiplayer compatibility with the original game -- will arrive August 15 for US $14.99 (roughly £12 or AU$20 converted). 

Are you ready to give your life for Aiur once more? 

Update: For more, Ars Technica has a neat behind-the-scenes piece about how the game was revived.

