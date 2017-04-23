Pretty power: Can unicorn frap protect phone in drop test?

Unicorns are miraculous creatures, but do their powers transfer to the sparkly-sour limited-edition Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino?

The GizmoSlip YouTube team loves to wrap smartphones in unexpected items and see if they can survive a fall -- for Easter, they slid a phone inside a chocolate bunny.

In their latest test, published Saturday, they decided to play around with Starbucks' new bizarre drink (our Amanda Kooser taste-tested it, and we rounded up Twitter's many jokes about it here). The team bought 12 -- count 'em, 12 -- unicorn frappuccinos from a Portland, Oregon, Starbucks. Then they took a gleaming new Samsung Galaxy S8 and slipped it into one of the drinks.

Good thing the phone is waterproof, because it had to sit in the frap for about an hour while they raced around to retrieve a forgotten component. And then, the true test.

Once you've watched the truly surprising video showing the unicorn frap holding the phone for a 100-foot (30 meter) drop, you might want to also check out the second video showing the rest of the unicorn fraps raining purply pink goodness from the sky.

The unicorn frappuccino special offer ends Sunday (at participating stores in the US, Canada and Mexico only) and whoever thought of this at Starbucks corporate had better be getting a raise for all the publicity the stunt garnered. Maybe pay them in unicorns.