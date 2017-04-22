Starbucks Unicorn frappuccino jokes pour out on Twitter

Starbucks' limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino (which our own Amanda Kooser tried) brags that it's "made only with the finest rainbows." In reality, it contains "a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a creme Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle ... finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping."

But that's not what customers are seeing.

Some noticed the resemblance to a certain 1989 Nine Inch Nails album.

Some thought the drink belonged on the Nickelodeon show "The Fairly OddParents."

Some thought it tasted like another pink liquid.

Others spotted a "Suicide Squad" connection.

(He's not wrong.)

Enlarge Image DC

Some comparisons could make you cry.

Even reporters covering the story got into the creative-comparison game.

Don't give Hasbro any new ideas.

Blaaaaaaarf.

Smart social commentary.

Anyone who's ever washed their hands in a public bathroom lately will agree with this one.

To make your own comparisons, you'll have to move fast. The drink's only offered at participating stores in the US, Canada and Mexico through April 23. Maybe bring that bottle of Pepto with you.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.