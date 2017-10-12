The Void

An immersive Star Wars VR experience is debuting near Disney Parks to coincide with "The Last Jedi", but it's not quite what you think.

"Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" is a collaboration between The Void (makers of last year's VR Ghostbusters experience), Lucasfilm, and ILMxLab. The Void was part of the Disney Accelerator Program earlier this year. The ride-like walk-through experience is opening at Disney Springs in Orlando on Dec. 16 (a day after Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens), and at Downtown Disney in Anaheim on Jan. 5.

But this experience looks like it has nothing to do with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". Instead, it seems to be set more in the time frame of "Rogue One". The trailer, below, makes it look a lot like a video game.

Like "Ghostbusters: Dimension", "Secrets of the Empire" is a four-person immersive event. Everyone wears headsets, but walks through a physical space. We don't know much more about the ride, but according to the press release, everyone plays undercover operatives disguised as Stormtroopers to find "Imperial intelligence vital to the budding rebellion's survival." In an interview with The Void CEO Cliff Plumer in August, other details suggested that "Secrets of the Empire" will blend touch and even smell like the Ghostbusters experience did.

Tickets are being sold now, in case you want to reserve your spot. I haven't tried the experience yet, so I can't say how good it is. But I did get to try the Ghostbusters VR experience last year, and it was pretty fun. And it's your best bet for Star Wars immersion until Star Wars Land opens up in 2019.