Star Wars wants you to roar like Chewbacca for charity

If you imitate Chewie and post on social media, Lucasfilm and Disney will donate up to $1 million to Unicef.

Can you roar like Chewbacca?

 Screenshot/CNET

Admit it. At some point you've busted out a Chewbacca impression.

Now, channeling your inner Wookie can benefit nonprofit Unicef.

Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable effort from Disney and Lucasfilm that raises money to benefit children's causes, is rolling out the #RoarforChange campaign as of Thursday.

If you post a video of your Chewie roar to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #RoarforChange from May 3-25, Unicef gets $1. Each like or share triggers a $1 donations too. 

Star Wars: Force for Change will donate up to $1 million.

"Chewbacca may not always have the best temperament but beneath the gruff exterior is a heart of gold," said Ron Howard, who is directing "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in a launch video for the campaign. 

