Star Wars series for Disney streaming could cost whopping $100M

Lucasfilm

Disney is opening up its wallet to beef up its 2019 streaming service offerings.

According to a Sunday report from the New York Times, Disney's upcoming Star Wars TV show being developed by Jon Favreau is expected to cost roughly $100 million for 10 episodes. To put that in perspective, Game of Thrones' first season reportedly cost $50 million to $60 million according to The Hollywood Reporter, and THR also reported that Westworld's first season had a $100 million budget.

CNET has reached out to Disney to confirm the report's details.

"Star Wars is a big world, and Disney's new streaming service affords a wonderful opportunity to tell stories that stretch out over multiple chapters," Favreau said in an email to the Times regarding his upcoming show.

Apart from Favreau's show, the previously cancelled Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series is being revived for a seventh season that will debut on the service.

The report also details other Disney movies destined to debut on the service, including the $45 million Timmy Failure being directed by Spotlight's Tom McCarthy, remakes of Lady and the Tramp and The Sword in the Stone, Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, the sled dog movie Togo, a remake of Three Men and a Baby, and The Paper Magician and Stargirl.

Other TV shows mentioned by the Times include series based on High School Musical, Monsters Inc, Marvel and possibly The Muppets.