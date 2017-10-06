This tiny Stormtrooper robot will remember your face

Stormtroopers who can remember your face might sound like a Jedi's worst nightmare. For Star Wars fans looking to own a toy that seems to think for itself, it could be the ultimate collectible.

The new First Order Stormtrooper Robot from the Chinese company Ubtech Robotics uses facial recognition software to identify up to three different people.

The robot can also be programmed to understand voice commands, has patrolling capabilities and uses augmented reality via special companion app.

The tech behind this toy makes it an appealing gift for those of us with kids (or nieces and nephews) who we'd like to take an interest in STEM education through robotics.

However, no one says you have to be a kid to play with this pint-sized robot. Buy a whole army of them and pretend you're Darth Vader barking out orders to his Imperial troops. It won't be like that toy scene in "Spaceballs" --honest.

Though if you want this advanced Stormtrooper robot, you may have to sell any leftover power converters or broken droids to raise the funds. The robot is rather pricey, retailing for around $300 (about £228 or AU$383).

