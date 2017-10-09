Star Wars tickets are coming Monday, plus a new trailer

Star Wars fans, are you ready for some football?

The official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed Sunday morning what Mark Hamill seems to have leaked weeks ago: The "Last Jedi" trailer is coming Monday, during halftime of "Monday Night Football." The game beings at 5:15 p.m. PT, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. (Keep those snacks close by.)

Back in September, Luke Skywalker actor Hamill tweeted out that fans should "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th -- for no reason in particular." His tweet was quickly deleted -- guess Disney didn't want its star jumping the gun, or lightsaber, on trailer news. Talk about a Jedi mind trick.

But on Sunday, after the official account finally confirmed Hamill's leak, the actor wryly referenced his slip-up.

Also on Sunday, movie-ticket seller Fandango said "Last Jedi" tickets will go on sale Monday night. (No time was listed, but likely after the trailer airs.) Early buyers will receive a complimentary poster, a Fandango press release said.

According to a Fandango moviegoer survey, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the year's most anticipated movie.

"Last Jedi" is riding the wave of fall movie-trailer madness. Sunday morning saw the release of the final "Justice League" trailer, in which fans finally got a glimpse of Superman (kind of).

Episode 8 opens worldwide Dec. 15.