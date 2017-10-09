TV and Movies

Star Wars tickets are coming Monday, plus a new trailer

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" approaches! Mark Hamill's Twitter leak from last month is confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account.

Star Wars fans, are you ready for some football?

The official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed Sunday morning what Mark Hamill seems to have leaked weeks ago: The "Last Jedi" trailer is coming Monday, during halftime of "Monday Night Football." The game beings at 5:15 p.m. PT, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. (Keep those snacks close by.)

Back in September, Luke Skywalker actor Hamill tweeted out that fans should "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th -- for no reason in particular." His tweet was quickly deleted -- guess Disney didn't want its star jumping the gun, or lightsaber, on trailer news. Talk about a Jedi mind trick.

But on Sunday, after the official account finally confirmed Hamill's leak, the actor wryly referenced his slip-up.

Also on Sunday, movie-ticket seller Fandango said "Last Jedi" tickets will go on sale Monday night. (No time was listed, but likely after the trailer airs.) Early buyers will receive a complimentary poster, a Fandango press release said.

According to a Fandango moviegoer survey, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the year's most anticipated movie. 

"Last Jedi" is riding the wave of fall movie-trailer madness. Sunday morning saw the release of the final "Justice League" trailer, in which fans finally got a glimpse of Superman (kind of). 

Episode 8 opens worldwide Dec. 15.

