Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer drops as tickets go... Warning: Possible spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ahead.

Star Wars fans scored a touchdown Monday night when the much-anticipated second "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer dropped during halftime of the "Monday Night Football" game in Chicago between the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sneak peek since news first broke on Sunday that it would kick off during the game.

"Last Jedi" picks up right where 2015's "The Force Awakens" left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) delivering the Skywalker family lightsaber to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who has been missing, presumably in search of the lost Jedi temple on the oceanic planet of Ahch-To.

"This is not going to go the way you think," Luke says at one point in the trailer. Can that line be seen as a metaphor for the movie, which many fans are expecting to mimic "The Empire Strikes Back," the original film's sequel?

Luke was barely seen in "The Force Awakens," but seems set to have a large part in "Last Jedi," and he and Rey were prominent in the trailer as well. Rey's lightsaber prowess and developing powers seem impressive.

"I've seen this raw strength only once before," a grim Luke says. "It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

Fans will be probably dissecting the trailer for weeks to come, but their next quest after viewing it was likely tougher: trying to buy tickets for prime showings and premium seats online, as the coveted passes went on sale Monday night. (Here's how to get yours.)

Just before the game began, the Star Wars official Twitter account released a new poster for the film. Bearded Luke dominates, with Rey (with a bad cut on her arm) and an unmasked Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) both clutching their lightsabers. The late Carrie Fisher, who played General Leia Organa, is also shown, along with Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and other main characters.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Director Rian Johnson tweeted on Monday that fans should be cautious about watching the trailer if they want to come in to the film cold. Other stars include Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke and newcomers Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo).

The first trailer for the film came out in April.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens on Dec. 15.

Life, Disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.