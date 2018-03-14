David James

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson discovered Russian Twitter accounts are serious about saving Admiral Hux.

In "The Director and the Jedi" documentary, which screened at South by Southwest Monday and is now available with the home release of "The Last Jedi," Johnson says he's received hundreds of coordinated tweets demanding Domhnall Gleeson's character survive. The Film School Rejects website called the moment to our attention.

"All from Russian accounts, and all begging me not to kill Admiral Hux in this movie," Johnson said. "Look at this, 'General Hux, lovely personality, if you kill him in the new episode my heart can't take it #HuxLive'."

Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

While the hashtag has been mostly dormant recently, a quick search back to early 2016 indeed shows many tweets demanding that Hux survive the latest Star Wars film.

Some using artwork to show off their desire to see the character live.

Screenshot of Twitter by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

And another even pointing out how it does indeed seem like only Russian accounts are fighting for his survival.

Screenshot of Twitter by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Spoiler alert: While it's unlikely these accounts had any effect at all, Admiral Hux does indeed survive "The Last Jedi," only to bow down to his rival-turned-Supreme Leader Kylo Ren.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.