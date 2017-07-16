Star Wars 'The Last Jedi' posters have fans seeing red

The new posters for Star Wars' "The Last Jedi" were revealed Saturday, and they may have fans seeing red -- in a good way.

Numerous posters were released on the same day a three-minute behind-the-scenes video was shown at the D23 Disney fan-club event and a Star Wars-oriented AR headset was announced. Each poster featured a major character clad in eye-catching crimson.

Naturally, the poster that quickly gained the most attention on social media was the one showing the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.

Lucasfilm

Other posters feature John Boyege as Finn:

It's that time of the year pic.twitter.com/ly9GwDDxWh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 15, 2017

Daisy Ridley as Rey:

New poster of Rey from the last jedi!! Red and black!! Dark Rey perhaps!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HgnfPqB41L — JediRey (@knowlove22) July 15, 2017

And Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker:

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.