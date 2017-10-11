Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Like every other Star Wars fan on the planet, I watched the "The Last Jedi" trailer when it debuted Monday night. Some important things happen in the trailer. Rey shows off cool lightsaber moves. There's a bunch of drama. But, OMG PORGS!!! There's a porg screaming its head off along with Chewbacca.

So what exactly is a porg? It looks like a cross between a harbor seal and a nuthatch with a touch of penguin thrown in. We know they're native to the watery planet Ahch-To ("gesundheit!"), where Luke Skywalker and Rey hang out.

Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo describes porgs as the "Star Wars version of puffins." They nest and their babies are called "porglets." Freakin' porglets! Let me catch my breath here.

I've been conditioned from childhood to love furry things in Star Wars. I had a guinea pig named Chewbacca. I had a stuffed Ewok toy that I hugged, carried around and dressed up. I may (arguably) be an adult now, but the porgs push all of my "awww" buttons. Seeing a porg hanging out with my favorite Wookiee transports me into a realm of sci-fi ecstasy.

I'm not the only person with the good sense to embrace the porgness. Plenty of people on Twitter are on my side:

Just go ahead and give me the Chewy and Porg buddy cop film announcement already. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/HbVPZVrLUb — Brandon Fitzgerald (@BrandonFitzy) October 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi trailer literally could have just been the porg and I would have bought tickets pic.twitter.com/9dhL2LLiLa — Ash 🎃 (@smile_kid_amc) October 10, 2017

Stop pretending you hate Porgs. You love 'em. They're your favourite thing in fact. Porg Porg Porg Porg. Porg Porg. pic.twitter.com/iQcxpFeuF0 — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) October 10, 2017

I have watched this little Porg squawk about 70 times now. IT IS HEALING ME. pic.twitter.com/Kl1HF5ykr6 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) October 10, 2017

I am sensing one disturbance in the porg force and it's the opposite of what happened with the Ewoks from "Return of the Jedi."

The Ewoks on screen are frightening creatures with scary teeth who wear the bones of their conquered foes. The Ewok merchandise, however, was absolutely adorable, the stuffed animals cute as heck. But here's a look at an electronic porg toy from Hasbro:

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Clearly, this rolling, wiggling, wrinkly porg toy is coming to eat your soul, but you will welcome it. Yes, you will.

oh hey, seems there is a physical manifestation of my soul during a panic attack; it is called a "porg" pic.twitter.com/3ik9A8d5im — emery lord (@emerylord) October 10, 2017

Plenty of porg merchandise is already on the market ahead of the movie's Dec. 15 debut date, but most of it doesn't capture the sheer I-want-to-cuddle-it charm of the CGI creations we've seen in teasers and trailers so far.

To be fair, I'm looking forward to the entirety of "The Last Jedi," but I'm already browsing for porg plushes and rooting for a spin-off movie. The Ewoks got "Caravan of Courage," so maybe the porgs could get "Cavalcade of Cuteness." I would watch it.

