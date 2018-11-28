Star Wars: The Last Jedi paper snowflakes won't vanish like Luke Skywalker

Enlarge Image Anthony Herrera

This holiday season, deck the halls with Star Wars snowflakes.

Artist Anthony Herrera has created new downloadable paper snowflake designs that pay tribute to characters from 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

You can make paper snowflakes of Rose Tico, General Leia Solo, Vice Admiral Holdo, Luke Skywalker, Praetorian Guards, Resistance Bombers and even those cuddly creatures called porgs.

There's also an impressive dual design to make a B/SF-17 Heavy Bomber and A-Wing.

If you're missing your favorite new Star Wars characters, Herrera also released downloadable paper snowflake designs for various Force Awakens characters, including BB-8, Finn, Kylo, Poe and Rey.

Previously, Herrera created beautiful paper snowflakes honoring classic Star Wars characters like Han Solo, Jabba the Hutt, Greedo and even those hungry space slugs that tried to gobble up the Millennium Falcon.

Out of all the new Last Jedi snowflake designs, the Praetorian Guards and Mark Hamill's elderly Luke Skywalker look like the hardest to replicate, but Herrera has some sage advice for those who don't have Force powers when it comes to crafting.

"I always recommend good sharp scissors, an X-Acto blade of some kind and a good cutting surface, and lots of patience," Herrera advises. "The whole point is to just have fun."