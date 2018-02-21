CNET también está disponible en español.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' arrives in March on Blu-ray, digital

The latest chapter in the saga will be available March 13 for Digital and Movies Anywhere, with Blu-ray and on-demand editions arriving March 27.

the-last-jedi-poster

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming to your TV in March.

 Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans, rejoice! The latest chapter in the saga is coming to your living room next month. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives March 13 for digital (HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere. Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and on-demand editions will arrive March 27. 

These versions of "The Last Jedi" also include bonus features like "The Director and the Jedi," a journey into the creation of the movie with writer-director Rian Johnson, as well as audio commentary and more. Here's the full list of bonus features, direct from the Star Wars website

  • The Director and the Jedi: Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie -- and experience what it's like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.
  • Balance of the Force: Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.
  • Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle: Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.
  • Snoke and Mirrors: Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie's malevolent master villain.
  • Showdown on Crait: Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie's final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.
  • Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only): Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis' riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.
  • Deleted scenes: With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.
  • Audio commentary: View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" packages include the multiscreen edition (Blu-ray and a digital copy), the 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and a digital copy) as well as Best Buy and Target retailer exclusives. The 4K Ultra HD version features Dolby Vision HDR paired with Dolby Atmos audio. 

