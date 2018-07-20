Miss the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi? Lucky for us all, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back for 12 brand-new episodes for Disney's upcoming streaming service.

At Thursday morning's Star Wars: Clone Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary, supervising director Dave Filoni revealed the award-winning animated series is returning after being cancelled in 2013.

This standing ovation came after the crowd just learned The Clone Wars is coming back. #CloneWarsSaved #sdcc18 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/7mNS1N2kNG — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) July 19, 2018

The trailer for the new season dropped on Thursday, showing Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Clone Trooper Rex and a nice surprise return for Ahsoka Tano -- who fans last saw on Disney's other animated series, Star Wars Rebels, during a later time in the Star Wars saga. It looks like fans will finally get to see the first time Tano works with Skywalker since her departure from the Jedi Order, as The Clone Wars ended right after she walked away.

A new graphic featuring the hashtag #CloneWarsSaved was also revealed during the panel, which Filoni mentioning before the announcement that he's received countless requests from fans to save The Clone Wars -- even though at the time it was out of his hands.

There are also plenty of storylines still to tell for this revival of The Clone Wars, with Filoni mentioning that an entire binder of unused ideas exists and throughout the panel he showed sketches that depicted these so far unmade adventures. These include the Siege of Mandalore, which will involve Tano, and the adventures of a "bad batch" of Clones (which fans can see in a story reel format on Star Wars' website).