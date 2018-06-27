Star Wars: The Clone Wars will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a San Diego Comic-Con panel that will give a look back at the show.
StarWars.com announced the panel Tuesday, revealing that supervising director Dave Filoni will appear alongside special guests on Thursday, July 19 at 11:45 a.m. PT. The Clone Wars debuted in 2008 as an animated theatrical film before running for six seasons as a television show, ending after Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012. The show was also the last Star Wars expansion that was initially spearheaded by George Lucas before Disney took over.
While The Clone Wars series came to a somewhat abrupt end, the show carried into Disney's Star Wars continuity and Filoni produced the just-wrapped Star Wars Rebels show. Filoni is also working on the upcoming Star Wars Resistance animated series, due out later this year.
And The Clone Wars' stories still have a big affect on the Star Wars movies and current television shows, most recently with a special cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Discuss: Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets a 10-year anniversary Comic-Con panel
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.