Mark Hamill has found great success in acting, playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga and voicing Batman villain the Joker in animated series and video games. But he probably shouldn't get a job as a career coach anytime soon.
When Twitter user @jodijill praised Hamill's wit on Friday, Hamill revealed just why he can't let himself get a swelled head about what he says.
"Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out," Hamill revealed in a tweet Saturday. "I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER?#TrueStory."
Hamill first played Luke in 1977's original Star Wars, a year when Austrian-born Schwarzenegger was still best known for his Mr. Olympia bodybuilding success. After some smaller roles, Schwarzenegger broke through with a starring role in the 1982 hit Conan the Barbarian, with the first Terminator film coming out in 1984 -- accent and name intact.
Fans had fun with Hamill's ignored advice to Schwarzenegger. One envisioned what it would've sounded like had Schwarzenegger listened, writing, "Arnold Smith in ...The Predator. 'Get thee to thine helicopter!'"
Another joked about other bad advice Hamill might have handed out, writing, "Other advice you probably gave
-- (1982) Forget Apple; Invest in (Commodore) 64!
-- (Summer 1989) Bus tours of the Berlin Wall!
-- (1999) Internet is huge! This Pets.com looks like a sure thing!"
As for Hamill, it was announced July 27 that he'll appear -- in what form isn't yet known, due to Luke's apparent fate in The Last Jedi -- in Star Wars: Episode IX, which comes out in 2019.
