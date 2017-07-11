Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Eric Mack/CNET

If you consider yourself a Star Wars purist more interested in the characters and story than the special effects, a new fan remake of 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" might put your conviction to the test.

A handful of friends filmed a full-length, no-budget remake of the last in the trio of prequels to the original 1977 "Star Wars" classic. After a few months of editing, YouTuber and director Tim Hoekstra posted the whole thing on his channel last week.

The guys re-created the entire film in a home using whatever was around, and the effect is kind of charming, especially for those of us who may or may not have engaged in similar projects in our youth.

Hoekstra doesn't have much of a following or history on YouTube, and yet the tribute has started to go viral and is currently a top trending video on the platform, despite looking to be literally thrown together at the last moment.

The costume for C3PO consists of a yellow yoga mat, towel and plastic bag worn on the head, demonstrating the young actor's commitment to the role given the risk of suffocation. Cardboard masks suffice for other characters, while the props are equally hilarious. I particularly enjoyed the bottle of liquid hand soap that Obi Wan Kenobi uses to radio R2-D2.

The campy live action is clearly shot in a suburban neighborhood, as the occasional Prius drives through a shot and battles are fought in the garage in front of a rather messy pool table. It's interspersed with some equally low-budget animated sequences that become more hilarious leading up to the film's climax.

It's oddly difficult to look away from the 104 minutes of silliness with its deadpan moments, like when Obi Wan points out to young Anakin Skywalker that he has the "high ground" by nodding at a six-inch cement curb.

It's probably worth checking out now in case the whole thing gets taken down due to potential copyright violations for using parts of the original film's soundtrack. Then again, maybe Lucasfilm can forgive such a minor infraction and consider the whole thing as a loving endorsement of the officially licensed Star Wars light saber toys that appear so prominently in the film.

