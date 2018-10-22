Star Wars Resistance episode 4: Fuel for the Fire shows dangers of the Colossus

Lucasfilm

"Um, is this the impressive part?"

Kazuda Xiono (AKA Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) still isn't filling fellow mechanic Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) with confidence in the fourth episode of CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance, where he makes a manipulative new friend.

No sign of the First Order in this episode, but it's cool to see more of the Colossus refueling platform and get some details about a character's past.

Kaz's worse enemy might be his lack of focus

The Resistance recruit was assigned to the Colossus to spy on the First Order prior to the events of The Force Awakens, but his attention is divided to a dangerous degree.

He wants to engage with the excitement of his spying mission, but he's obsessed with the ring-based racing of the Colossus and neglecting his cover job as a mechanic (setting up one of the episode's excellent repeated jokes).

Of course, he'll most likely use the racing contacts he makes to aid in his spying mission as the season progresses… but he's making a fool of himself at the moment.

Yeager was part of the Rebel Alliance

When Kaz sneaks in the office of Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence), his mechanic boss, we find out that he was a pilot in the rebellion against the Empire and fought at the Battle of Jakku -- where that war ended.

He had a wife and daughter, and it's likely that whatever happened to them is the reason he doesn't want to get involved with the Resistance.

It would seem he's also a superstar pilot, having crushed the competition the one time he raced on the Colossus. He'll no doubt jump back in the cockpit and accept that the Resistance needs him somewhere down the line.

He warns Kaz that he has to avoid getting the attention of the person in charge of the platform (which means he inevitably will).

Kaz's naivety is getting him into trouble

Jace Rucklin (Elijah Wood), an ambitious hotshot pilot, manipulates Kaz so he can get some of Yeager's Corellian hyperfuel and have a major advantage in the Colossus' races.

You might say he wants to be the lord of the rings.

However, Kaz learns a little more about the platform's architecture when they use some maintenance tunnels to move around.

BB-8 is Kaz's Jiminy Cricket and savior

The little droid immediately realizes that Rucklin and his buddies aren't sincere, then tries to warn Kaz and stop him from betraying Yeager's trust.

Hopefully the young pilot/spy/faux mechanic will start to listen his mechanical ally, who saves him and Rucklin (with a little help from Yeager) at the end of the episode.

BB-8's personality also seems like the polar opposite to that of irritable astromech Bucket, who's a lot like Chopper from Star Wars Rebels. Bucket also seems fiercely loyal to Yeager, so hopefully we'll learn how they met and some the events they've been through together.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.