Star Wars Resistance Episode 12: Little Bibo draws massive danger

We had a little break from CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance over the holidays, but it's back on our screens and now we know it'll return for a second season.

The 12th episode brings us back to the Colossus refueling platform as naive mechanic Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener) finds a new pet/friend in some wreckage salvaged by pirate sleeper agent Synara San (Nazneen Contractor).

This tiny aquatic creature, whom Neeku names Bibo (a little different than the old Facebook competitor), attracts a massive sea monster to the platform and forces everyone to go on the offensive.

Kaz is an amazing pilot

We haven't seen much of mechanic/Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono (aka Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) doing a great job in the cockpit, but he really shines in this episode.

Kaz hops in the finally repaired Fireball and flies to help the Aces -- the Colossus' elite pilots -- as they battle the massive creature, and proves a vital ally. Hopefully we'll see plenty more of him in the cockpit in upcoming episodes.

Neeku's antics can be a little annoying

It's a bit frustrating that Neeku is incapable of seeing the problems Bibo is causing, and the familial relationship between Bibo and the sea monster is painfully obvious to any viewer -- why does it take the characters so long to figure it out?

Regardless of this silliness, the episode's final joke -- showcasing Neeku's double standard regarding cute creatures -- is a good one.

Synara is tricky

The pirate sleeper agent has a well-established cover as a salvager on the Colossus, but her criminal boss Kragan Gorr (Gary Anthony Williams) reveals that the pilots who rescued her are with the Resistance.

Since the pirates are working with the First Order, this could blow Kaz's cover and get him killed. Synara tries to use her charms to get Kaz to reveal himself, but luckily her efforts are thwarted... for now.

We have a Force-sensitive on the Colossus

Eila (Nikki SooHoo), one of the young siblings forced to hide on the Colossus after the First Order razed their homeworld and hunted them, had several prophetic dreams about the sea monster's attack on the platform before it happened.

Visions of the future are a pretty common occurrence for Jedi and other beings sensitive to the Force -- we see Anakin Skywalker having nightmares about his wife Padme's death in Revenge of the Sith -- but we didn't get the sense that Eila had such abilities previously. Could this be connected to Kylo Ren slaughtering her people?

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and the Disney Channel VOD.

