Jon Favreau is going from Avengers blockbusters to a galaxy far, far away. The director, actor, producer and writer will take on a Star Wars starring role by helming a series destined for Disney's new streaming video service. While Favreau is multi-talented, his focus will be on producing and writing the unnamed show.

Lucasfilm is excited to announce that Jon Favreau has signed on to executive produce and write a live-action Star Wars series. https://t.co/x6gP7zv0iW pic.twitter.com/yHJHhZheum — Star Wars (@starwars) March 8, 2018

Favreau is a bonafide Star Wars fan who voiced a character in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and also has appears in the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you. I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure," Favreau said in an announcement from Lucasfilm Thursday.

The new show will be another chapter in Favreau's long association with Disney. He's currently directing Disney's live-action reimagining of "The Lion King," due out in 2019.

Disney announced last year it was starting its own streaming service in 2019. A live-action Star Wars series is likely to be a big draw aimed at convincing viewers to sign up for yet another streaming provider.

Details and a release date for the series are yet to come.