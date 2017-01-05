Obi-Wan and Darth Maul totally fight again in 'Star Wars: Rebels'

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Rebels, the latest animated series set in the Star Wars universe, has featured some deep cuts from the (mostly) discarded expanded universe, bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn and the TIE Defender back into Star Wars canon, to name a couple.

Now, as shown in a new trailer teasing the return of season 3, old Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul are going to do the lightsaber thing again.

It didn't go so well for Maul after their fateful duel in "Episode I: The Phantom Menace," with the Sith villain ending the fight in two pieces. It's okay, because Maul got better and since then he's had a series of robot legs (see: "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series. He also fought Obi-Wan there too).

While the trailer only gives us the barest glimpse of their confrontation, Obi-Wan wears his Tatooine hermit best (the first time Guiness-era Obi-Wan appears in "Rebels") and Darth Maul is back on two legs. For the moment, anyway. We'll see how the rematch goes.

The third season of "Star Wars: Rebels" returns on January 7 in a two-part episode that guest stars Forrest Whitaker reprising his role as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's" resistance fighter, Saw Gerrera.

Rebel leader Mon Mothma's appearance in the trailer also points to -- and this is pure conjecture, but I can dream -- more overt tie-ins with "Rogue One," as both the series and film take place at roughly the same point in the Star Wars timeline.