R2-D2 sells at auction for over $2 million

Owning a piece of film history doesn't always come cheap. Case in point: an R2-D2 droid prop reportedly fetched an impressive $2.75 million (about £2.08 million or AU$3.57 million), on June 28 at Profiles in History, an auction house in Calabasas, California

The R2-D2 unit isn't just from one of the Star Wars films, but from five of them. The complete R2-D2 prop was assembled from original components from Episodes IV, V, VI, I & II, according to the auction house's description page.

The droid sold is made up of the top dome and eye lens are from the R2-D2 filmed in "A New Hope."

The sold prop is also made using two legs from the R2-D2 droid in "The Empire Strikes Back" and another leg from "The Phantom Menace."

Various detail pieces on R2-D2 prop are from the body of the "A New Hope" R2-D2.

This wasn't the only Star Wars prop on the auction block. Luke Skywalker's original lightsaber prop used in both "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back" was also sold at this Profiles in History auction for $390,000 (about £296,000 or AU$507,119).

The owners of both pricey Star Wars props remain anonymous.

