Collecting toys and action figures can be a never-ending enterprise when you're a Star Wars fan.

This year's Toy Fair in New York already offered a sneak peek at "Solo: A Star Wars Story" action figures as well as a new Lego Millennium Falcon.

Now fans can add new Mighty Muggs toys of C-3PO, Captain Phasma and Maz Kanata to their wish list, according to StarWars.com.

Not only are do the new Mighty Muggs from Hasbro sport amusing smirks, they also change their facial expressions (three different faces per figure) when you press down on their heads.

Previously, Hasbro released face-changing Mighty Muggs of Star Wars characters Princess Leia, Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.