Toys and Games

New Star Wars Mighty Muggs force their way into Toy Fair

New Mighty Muggs toys of C-3PO, Captain Phasma and Maz Kanata debut at Toy Fair 2018.

The new Mighty Muggs version of C-3PO makes the golden droid look more nervous than usual.

Collecting toys and action figures can be a never-ending enterprise when you're a Star Wars fan. 

This year's Toy Fair in New York already offered a sneak peek at "Solo: A Star Wars Story" action figures as well as a new Lego Millennium Falcon

Now fans can add new Mighty Muggs toys of C-3PO, Captain Phasma and Maz Kanata to their wish list, according to StarWars.com.

Maz Kanata looks extra adorable in Mighty Muggs form. 

Not only are do the new Mighty Muggs from Hasbro sport amusing smirks, they also change their facial expressions (three different faces per figure) when you press down on their heads. 

Previously, Hasbro released face-changing Mighty Muggs of Star Wars characters Princess Leia, Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

