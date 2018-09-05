Mark Hamill teases he's going to work as Star Wars: Episode 9 films

John Wilson

Actor Mark Hamill may be reprising his Luke Skywalker role for Star Wars: Episode 9 as soon as this week.

The actor Sunday teased that he has to "go to work" in a Labor Day-themed tweet, spotted earlier by ComicBook.com, and that he's out of the country right now.

I've always loved the irony of America celebrating #LaborDay by NOT working.

Speaking of irony-I'm posting this a day early cuz at the moment I'm not in the good ol' USA & tomorrow (wait for it...) I HAVE TO GO TO WORK! ❤️-mh #EnjoyYourBarbequesBarbecuties pic.twitter.com/GJ8yPAbF8p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2018

"I'm not in the good ol' USA & tomorrow (wait for it...) I HAVE TO GO TO WORK!" Hamill wrote in the tweet.

While this isn't necessarily a confirmation that Hamill is on his way to England's Pinewood Studios to reprise his Skywalker role, it is worth noting that the J.J. Abrams-directed movie is entering its second month of filming and that Hamill is confirmed to appear in the movie in some form.

Hamill will be joining fellow Star Wars veterans Billy Dee Williams, who is reprising Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels, reprising C-3PO. The late Carrie Fisher returns as Leia Organa using unused footage from The Force Awakens. Returning actors from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi include Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Domhnall Gleeson as Hux and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

New actors making their Star Wars debut in Episode 9 include Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan and Richard E. Grant in yet to be named roles.

Star Wars: Episode 9 is due in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.