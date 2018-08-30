Enlarge Image Disney

A Jedi knows that when battling the dark side one must always take the higher ground, rather than immediately reach for a deadly lightsaber.

And that's exactly what 10-year-old Aiden Vazquez did when he was face-to-face with violent bullies at his California school.

Aiden was hospitalized after bullies called him names, punched him in the face and stole his backpack at school on Monday.

When Aiden's mom asked why he didn't defend himself, the boy explained he was inspired by Jedi characters.

He said he got the idea from Star Wars, and that fighting violence with violence is "not the Jedi way," according to ABC News.

SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity. I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden- The Force will be with YOU... Always!!!

Your fan, mh https://t.co/jkWqrhMaC0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2018

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill heard about the story and commended the young fan on Twitter for his bravery.

"I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life," Hamill tweeted Wednesday to Vazquez. "Congratulations, Aiden - The Force will be with YOU... Always!!! Your fan, mh."

If anyone understands the ways of the Force, it's Hamill who is best known for playing the iconic Jedi Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films for over four decades.

Hamill will star as Skywalker again in the yet-to-be-titled Star Wars Episode 9 that opens worldwide in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

