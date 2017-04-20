Star Wars flyboys reunite in viral photo: Cool Han, Luke

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a longtime pal at your side, kid.
Late Tuesday, Star Wars star Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) tweeted photos of himself with co-star Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and awwww, seeing the two together touched Twitter's heart.
Fans would like to point out that Harrison Ford pointing -- and Star Wars pointing in general -- is kind of a thing.
And Carrie Fisher, of course, was remembered.
Ford and Hamill didn't get any scenes together in "The Force Awakens," but for now, this will do just fine.
