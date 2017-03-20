'Star Wars' nostalgia: See first-ever photo of Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill shares an image from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away -- Tunisia, 1976, to be exact.

Tech Culture

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is an elder statesman in the Star Wars saga nowadays, but back in 1976 when he was shooting the original film (released in 1977), he was just a young pup of 25, with floppy hair and a farm boy's innocence.

On Saturday, Hamill shared what might be the first-ever photo of him as Luke Skywalker, noting that it was taken in Tunisia on the very first day of filming for the movie, before he'd even shot a scene.

Hamill looks young and nervous, interlacing his fingers and squinting into the sun. And are those a few Jawas in the background?

A fan wanted to know what young Skywalker was thinking.

And Hamill responded.

While some fans just had fun with the trip down memory-galaxy lane.

Hamill will return as a much older and wiser Luke again in "The Last Jedi," set for international release on December 15, 2017.

Every geek movie we're excited about in 2017

