This incredible Star Wars scene was made with LEGO

Grant Davis

May the Fourth has come and gone. Revenge of the fifth is also a distant memory. But that doesn't mean we can't shout out insane Star Wars creations.

Like this utterly ridiculous Star Destroyer, for example.

I'm over here struggling with Ninjago LEGO with instructions. Grant Davis, LEGO man extraordinaire is creating original work at tremendous scale.

Davis is also a super talented photgrapher, which means you get these super moody shots of his work.

It's incredible just to watch the thing being built. Davis does a lot of this stuff on the regular. Check out his YouTube channel here.