'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director warns fans about trailer

Lucasfilm

It's safe to say most fans are set to watch the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer when it airs at some point during "Monday Night Football" tonight. But the film's director isn't so sure that's a good idea.

Rian Johnson was asked by a fan on Twitter whether fans should avoid the trailer for fear of spoilers. While he didn't come out and urge that no one tune in, he did hint that fans who watch will no longer be able to come into the film "completely clean" of spoilers.

But note that if you can't resist, Johnson also thinks it's so well-done that he used six O's in "gooooood."

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.



But it’s gooooood..... https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

This isn't the first time Johnson has leaned toward the spoiler-free approach. In August, he tweeted that while more information was certainly on the way, he "fully endorse(d)" fans avoiding the news.

More stuff is coming, that's the nature of the beast. But I fully endorse avoiding everything you can from now till December! https://t.co/G9D8qtq5w4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 10, 2017

His star, Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, agreed with his boss' sentiments.

Once they've watched the trailer, fans can turn their obsession to the battle to get tickets, as early shows and prime seats are sure to disappear faster than the Millennium Falcon can make the Kessel Run.