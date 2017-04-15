'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer lives

Deep breaths, it's here.

Today at Star Wars Celebration we got our first look at "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The panel featured Kathleen Kennedy, President of LucasFilm, director Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and a brief appearance by BB-8 -- oh and a brand new poster.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

In addition, we got to meet some new characters (!!). Kelly Marie Tran, who plays a character named Rose. "She's part of the resistance and she works maintenance," said Tran. Director Johnson added, "She's not a soldier, she's not a hero she just gets pulled into" this world.

Ridley, who plays Rey, teased a bit about episode 8, saying we pick up he story right where "Force Awakens" left off, but "it's difficult to meet your heroes, because it might not be what you expect."

Johnson also said that the First Order are making some aggressive moves, right away in the beginning of "Last Jedi."Hype-master Kennedy said that director Johnson "has an amazing uniqueness" to his writing and directing.

Johnson, who said the film is still in post-production also shared some of his own behind-the-scenes photos.

"Last Jedi" hits theaters at basically the end of the year on December 15.