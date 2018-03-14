Laura Dern said 'Pew! Pew!' in 'Last Jedi' when firing blaster

David James

It's tough not to make cartoonish sounds when you're pretend-firing a fake weapon, no matter how old you are. On Tuesday, when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" came out on digital, we learned that even happens in other galaxies.

Actress Laura Dern, who plays Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo in "The Last Jedi," couldn't resist making the age-old kid sound of "Pew! Pew!" while filming shooting scenes for the movie.

"You can see Laura Dern say 'pew' when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it." — Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi Commentary pic.twitter.com/Wkr803BQte — gabrielle (@daisyridleee) March 13, 2018

This wasn't exactly breaking news. Dern herself admitted it to Stephen Colbert back when she appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in August, long before "Last Jedi" even came out.

"I'm gonna tell you the most embarrassing story," she told Colbert. "There is a moment where I get to have a space weapon in my hand, and I guess that I didn't realize that I [I was imagining I] was back in my bedroom at eight years old, doing the scene. And I went, 'Pew! Pew!' as I was [firing]."

Still, fans found the revelation hilarious.

That's amazing. I wonder if the Stormtroopers did this under their helmets, like



"WHOOOOOOSH"



"Pow, pow!"



"Shit, I missed again" — MSR (@GurpleGurple) March 14, 2018

I need a @mcgregor_ewan-Kenobi movie where ObiWan and Admiral Holdo have a back to back fight scene where they do their own sound efects. — BChalks (@theboonarmies) March 13, 2018

If I had a laser gun, I would say pew everytime I shot it. — Cartoon Lounge (@Cartoon_Lounge) March 14, 2018

And it turned out Dern is just the latest in a long line of Star Wars personal-sound-effect-makers.

Damn right! Who wouldnt? A good number of the various movies cast has done the same. Just proof she belongs! — Bigby Michael @GDC (@michaelshizuro) March 14, 2018

There's footage somewhere of Ford shooting (rehearsing?) the Mos Eisley shootout, and muttering "Bang, bang, bang" to himself. Oh, and of Hayden C going "Zjummmmm!" :-) — Long Starbird (@Sourdust) March 13, 2018

My favorite piece of IMDB trivia pic.twitter.com/vt6Kcq08pY — Sam (@samwollman) March 14, 2018

But for better or for worse, the "Pew! Pew!" sound effects have been lost to history.

On that "Late Show" interview, after Colbert and Dern doubled over laughing, Dern said, "They've taken the sound out, I don't think you'll hear that in the movie."