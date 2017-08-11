'Last Jedi' director discusses whether kids should see it

Lucasfilm

No question, the Star Wars saga has some disturbing scenes, from Anakin's limb-losing volcanic nightmare to Han Solo's horrific carbonite freeze frame.

But grim or not, the saga is a favorite with many kids, some of whom began watching the films (and playing with the assorted toys) in toddlerhood.

On Thursday night, an Australian fan and father of a 7-year-old wrote to podcast host David Chen, asking how old a child should be before watching the Star Wars movies.

"I have always known and been well aware of (creator George) Lucas' vision and constant maintaining that these are kids' films," wrote Nathan, who asked that his last name not be used. "But with the war themes, mass murder and genocide with the basic concept of the Death Star, I see material that is highly inappropriate for most children."

Chen passed the ball to the one person who might know better than anyone -- Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming "Last Jedi," and Johnson tweeted a reply.

It really depends on the 7 year old. There are intense things in the movie, but I don't think anything worse than in the OT or prequels. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 11, 2017

While "The Last Jedi" hasn't been officially rated yet, its predecessor, "The Force Awakens," was rated PG-13 "for sci-fi action violence," and the Internet Movie Database expects "Last Jedi" to follow suit, noting that the film could be darker than the acclaimed but serious "The Empire Strikes Back" from the 1980s.

Other Star Wars fans weighed in after Johnson's reply, with many sharing their own mature-movie childhood experiences.

At 7, my Dad took me to my first R rated movie. Lethal Weapon 3. I turned out fine. I'd absolutely let my 7 year old watch any PG-13 film — Rhett Mitter (@RhettMitter) August 11, 2017

Empire Strikes back was one of the first movies I ever saw in a theater. Never once thought of mass murder when Death Star exploded in Jedi. — Christian Marshall (@CMarshall_007) August 11, 2017

I saw this in a Gap Kids a while back and I thought, "This guy slaughters children, and murders millions." (I was 6 in 1977 turned out OK) pic.twitter.com/mV0ab16CH0 — John Savage (JD) (@JD_Buck) August 11, 2017

The acts and themes are abstracted by the location, context, and design of the Star Wars universe. Kids get that intuitively. Overthinking. — Little bit less (@DarkandStormyLt) August 11, 2017

I was 3 when I first saw SW in 1977. My kids were all around 4-5 when they saw the OT & PT. It's all about what you decide as a parent. — Viceroy Craig (@CraigHaasis) August 11, 2017

Over sheltering a kid like this is worse then exposing them to the low level of violence star wars has. Sw is fine for even 3 year olds. — George Lucas Sama (@gozarfan) August 11, 2017

I have a 12 year old and wrestle constantly with this..not just violence/sex but memory so has not seen Raiders because waiting till cinema — Eden Rabatsch (@GuruEden) August 11, 2017

I was 6 when my parents took me to see my all-time favorite film Jurassic Park. It messed me up so much, I think about dinos all the time — james judice (@JamesJudice) August 11, 2017

"The Last Jedi" comes out on Dec. 15.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.