It could be a plotline in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." Australian site Pedestrian reported on Monday that an anonymous person edited "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to eliminate or minimize the female characters, uploading the resulting cut to Swedish file-sharing website The Pirate Bay.
The 46-minute-long cut eliminates Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo entirely and reduces the roles of Daisy Ridley (Rey), Carrie Fisher (Leia) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), among other bizarre changes.
"When there's a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out," Pedestrian quotes the anonymous uploader. Also, the new edit "cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas."
Writer Priscilla Page started the online mockery, and some famous Star Wars faces soon joined in.
Fans had their say, too, with more than one envisioning the reaction of late star Carrie Fisher, who played Leia and was famously unafraid to speak out.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.