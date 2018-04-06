Star Wars in 2028? Hilarious Twitter hashtag looks ahead

20th Century Fox

Star Wars hit Earth with A New Hope just over 40 years ago, and the franchise is still going strong with the latest sequels The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. But Twitter is starting to wonder just how long the Force can continue to strike back. (Yeah, you try writing a Star Wars story without bad puns.)

The hashtag #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 started trending on Twitter Thursday, with the tweeting masses imagining how the franchise might look 10 years from now. Obviously, there are plenty of jokes about characters being older then, but you might be surprised at just how creative people are getting.

I'll start with the old jokes, because they're pretty great:

The Force wants you kids off its lawn! #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 — Christina (@Aikiwomannc) April 5, 2018

Star Wars Episode 19: Luke Gets A Hip Replacement #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 pic.twitter.com/OWPfkIJrGv — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 5, 2018

Star Wars Episode XIV: We’re Too Old For This Crap #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 — Terri E (@f31rowe) April 5, 2018

#StarWarsMoviesIn2028 the force awakens in the middle of the night to pee — Luke's force ghost (@UncleLukesGhost) April 5, 2018

But some people imagined how Star Wars movies might go completely off the rails by then:

Weekend at Kylo Ren's #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) April 5, 2018

Hand's Off: The Untold Journey of Luke's Severed Hand #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 — Miles of Hashtags (@MilesOfHashtags) April 5, 2018

Jedi Girls Gone Wild #StarWarsMoviesIn2028 — Jason (@jayjx09) April 5, 2018