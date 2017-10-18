Ron Howard has been sharing photos from the Star Wars standalone Han Solo movie ever since he took over the director's chair in June. But the one tidbit he didn't share? The film's title.

Until now. On Tuesday, Howard tweeted out a short video of himself revealing the film's title -- with a little help from the furry arms of Han Solo's co-pilot.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Get your red plastic party cups out -- the title is the perhaps-obvious "Solo" (with "A Star Wars Story" pinned on, just in case you thought it really was about the drinking cups).

Howard shared the film's logo, which was also published on StarWars.com, but no new pictures of the cast.

StarWars.com

The film is the second feature in what's called the Star Wars Anthology series of films, following 2016's "Rogue One." But it's the first to concentrate on one specific main character, though it's expected that others -- possibly focusing on Ben Kenobi, Boba Fett and Yoda -- will follow.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as young Han Solo (who was played, of course, by Harrison Ford in the original films). The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo. Suotamo replaces Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca -- the two actors shared the role in 2015's "The Force Awakens" and the upcoming "The Last Jedi."

Filming began in January 2017 with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directing, but they parted ways with the movie in June and were replaced by Howard.

Fans naturally had some spacey reactions to the title.

Me, having wondered about possible titles of the movie for a year and a half... pic.twitter.com/rsxT9tcO49 — Porg MacDonald (@BlackJackMac) October 17, 2017

Please be more specific, which Solo is it about — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 17, 2017

Red Solo: He made the beer run in 24 parsecs — Don Chin (@realdonchin) October 17, 2017

And some worried that finishing production now puts the planned Memorial Day weekend release in doubt.

OK, **WHEN** next year tho?



Because May is lookin about as likely as making the Kessel Run in less than 10 parsecs. — Bobby (@bobbyrobertspdx) October 17, 2017

Bet it gets shifted to Christmas. It’s getting to be a bit of a tradition, which I quite like. — John Pollock (@JohnChopperx) October 17, 2017

"Solo" is set to hit theaters May 25, 2018. You can see it solo, or with friends.

