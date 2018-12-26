Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge behind-the-scenes video docks on Christmas Day

Disney / Screenshot by CNET

Star Wars fans aching for the Galaxy's Edge theme park attraction to open got a Christmas gift from Disney.

The entertainment giant released on Tuesday a behind-the-scenes video for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is set to open next summer at Disneyland in California and next fall at Disney World in Florida.

"It will be jaw-dropping and incredibly emotional to walk into the land for the first time, to actually be standing there amongst the buildings, amongst the ships and have this feeling that it is all real, that it has been brought to life, and it is right there in front of you. It's overwhelming," Carrie Beck, vice president of Lucasfilm Story Group, said in the video.

The video, just over two minutes long, includes previews of two flagship rides: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Scott Trowbridge, creative executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, calls Rise of the Resistance the "most epic attraction we have ever built." The ride treats you as a recruit to the Resistance who comes face to face with villain Kylo Ren.

"It's not Star Wars without the war," Beck said of the ride. "So it was absolutely fundamental that the story of the land actually finds the guest between the Resistance and the First Order."

Smugglers Run also places you in the story. The ride "puts you straight in that cockpit, right behind the controls, whether you're one of the pilots, or the gunners or flight engineers that are keeping the ship operating. It is going to be an intense, super-fun experience on the fastest ship in the galaxy," Trowbridge said.

Both Disney sites are set to open before next December's release of Star Wars Episode 9.

