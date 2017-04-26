Hey, how'd that Star Wars star get in my Star Wars photo?

Don't you hate it when you take a memorable photo and random people photobomb it?

These aren't that kind of photobombs. These are explosively good ones. At Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, this month, fans could have their pictures taken with Star Wars props, including two Stormtrooper suits and the actual BB-8 used in the film series.

What they didn't know was that actor John Boyega, who himself wore a Stormtrooper suit as Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," was ready to co-star in the photos. Boyega snuck into the background, and then the photographer set up sneaky little scenarios for fans to discover his presence. Watching their delighted, shocked reactions is as as much fun as bullseye-ing womp rats.

The photobombs were part of a promotion for the Lucasfilm and Force For Change charitable campaign, which lets fans win big prizes related to the film, with proceeds from the campaign benefiting Starlight Children's Foundation and UNICEF. Fans can visit Omaze.com/StarWars to donate money for the chance to win.