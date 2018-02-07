HBO/Disney

"Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars" in the same sentence? Could it be? Or is this just a sci-fi and fantasy fan's really good dream?

It's reality, folks. But sadly, the characters of the two fantastical universes won't be meeting -- though two of the behind-the-scenes personnel from one world will be crossing into the other.

Lucasfilm announced Tuesday that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones," will be writing and producing a new series of Star Wars films.

This isn't the same series "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson is working on, Lucasfilm was quick to note in a statement.

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. "Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

Benioff and Weiss issued their own statement: "In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete."

No dates or details for the new films have been announced. "Game of Thrones" is expected to return in 2019.