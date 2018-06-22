Star Wars fans start campaign to remake The Last Jedi

Disney

It's clear not all Star Wars fan were thrilled with The Last Jedi.

When the movie came out in December 2017, fans were quick to debate whether it was the most hated Star Wars film of the franchise. Some were so unhappy with the storylines they demanded the movie be forever removed from Star Wars canon.

Now some wants to take matters a step further and remake the entire film to their liking. A new campaign called Remake The Last Jedi has a plan to "not make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys."

Our team of producers is offering to cover the budget for a remake of The Last Jedi in order to save Star Wars. Share this and spread the word to let @RobertIger & @Disney know you want this! This isn't a joke, we're ready to have the convo now! #RemakeTheLastJedi #StarWars — Remake The Last Jedi (@RMTheLastJedi) June 20, 2018

"This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise," Remake The Last Jedi said in a statement on Wednesday. "The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned."

The Remake The Last Jedi campaign sites says the unnamed producers of the push have pledged to cover the budget, but anyone can pledge "to have your voice heard. You do not have to put financial or personal information in, just an email address and a pledge."

So far the campaign says it's raised $13,179,910 through pledges. But since fundraising is happening on a website, and not a regulated crowdfunding site like Indiegogo or Kickstarter, it's hard to know the true total. Remake The Last Jedi did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who received death threats over the movie from angry fans in April, reacted to the campaign Thursday with an amusing "please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please," and some prayer emoticons.

please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/mNpSjgovax — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 21, 2018

Star Wars Aftermath author Chuck Wendig also tweeted about the campaign on Thursday, with many questions of his own. "You now have over six million dollars pledged, but on June 15 you ran a poll which got 15 people. Are those 15 people giving you around $400k each? Can you introduce me to these people? I could use some cash, I'm a little light."

okay fifth question, you now have over six million dollars (!) pledged, but on june 15th you ran a poll which got 15 people



are those 15 people giving you around $400k each, and if you, can you introduce me to these people, I could use some cash, I'm a little light — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 21, 2018

He's not the only one with questions. Actor Seth Rogen also chimed in on Thursday wanting to know more.

"I'm very confused as to what your goal is here," Rogen tweeted. "You literally want to spend 200 million dollars remaking the last Jedi? And someone is giving you that money? I don't get it. How did you get investors without a script or stars or director or legal ability to make this movie? Those have been important elements in the past."

Yo I’m very confused as to what your goal is here. You literally want to spend 200 million dollars remaking the last Jedi? And someone is giving you that money? I don’t get it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 21, 2018

How did you get investors without a script or stars or director or legal ability to make this movie? Those have been important elements in the past. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 21, 2018



